Sports

The Kid Knows Sports: 3 lessons Michael Jordan taught me

Our Kid Contributor watched the debut episodes of "The Last Dance" docuseries, and he's sharing lessons learned.
Michael-Jordan-Last-Dance-documentary
"The Last Dance" documentary provides never-before-seen footage of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, and the rest of the1997-98 NBA champion Chicago Bulls. Photo courtesy of ESPN/Netflix
By Bryson Best
April 22, 2020

It’s hard being The Kid Knows Sports when there are literally are NO sports due to Covid-19. Thankfully, ESPN just debuted “The Last Dance” and sports fans going through withdrawals welcomed it with open arms. This 10-part docuseries chronicles the 1997-98 NBA champion Chicago Bulls during the final season of their dynasty.

On this episode of The Kid Knows Sports, our Kid Contributor, Bryson Best, shares three things he learned after watching Parts 1 and 2 of the docuseries with his family.

Check out the video below.

This Story is Tagged: , ,