After the crash: Will Charlotte’s economy come roaring back?

Remember when we could go to our favorite restaurants and sit down for a delicious meal? Yeah, it seems like a lifetime ago.

Even when restaurants are allowed to fully reopen, there’s no guarantee that dine-in customers will go flooding back, Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, said Tuesday.

“It’s not just getting the businesses reopened,” he said. “It’s also restoring confidence for people to go out and engage in the economy that’s going to be very critical.”

How will tables be placed?

How will servers interact?

How will food be prepared?

How safe is it gonna be?

Vitner was speaking by video at a meeting of the city of Charlotte’s Recovery Task Force for small business. (The city has established similar task forces to focus on housing and the airport.)

We’ll get a first glimpse at how a post-Covid economy might work (at least in the short term) as governors in nearby states — South Carolina, Georgia and Florida — move more swiftly to ease their Covid-related business restrictions.