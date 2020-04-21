The Covid curve flattens

What does it mean when the Covid-19 curve begins to flatten?

It means fewer people are infected with the virus at any one time. It does not mean that fewer people will be infected, Mecklenburg’s Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Monday.

“We still have lots of individuals in our community who are at risk, who do not have immunity, antibodies to this infection, and eventually will probably be infected,” Harris said. “So as we move forward, I just want to make sure people understand that flattening of the curve does not mean that this goes away quicker.”

Why it matters: At a media briefing, Harris said the Covid-19 curve continues to flatten, which could push the county’s peak infection period out as far as late June, according to some models.

That’s actually good news, county health officials said.