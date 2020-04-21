JCSU seniors now have a graduation date

Seniors at Johnson C. Smith University can breathe a little easier now that commencement has been rescheduled. School officials announced Tuesday that the in-person graduation ceremony will take place Oct. 28, 2020, at Bojangles’ Coliseum as part of the school’s homecoming festivities.

Initially, the Class of 2020 planned to walk across the stage on May 17. But as JCSU joined schools across the area closing campuses to curtail the spread of Covid-19, students were left wondering how they would mark the end of their college career.

“JCSU’s administration understands the importance of an in-person graduation ceremony to our seniors and families,” school officials said in a statement. “Because these are uncertain times, the University is working on an alternative plan if circumstances with COVID-19 are such that we will not be able to have the in-person graduation ceremony on October 28.”

While graduating seniors have to wait until fall for the in-person celebration, transcripts and diplomas will list their official graduation date — May 5 for graduate students or May 9 for undergraduates.

According to officials, diplomas were ordered in March but delivery was interrupted due to the pandemic. As a result, students will be notified via email about when to expect their diplomas.