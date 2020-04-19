CMPD: Domestic disturbance calls on the rise

Get out, take a walk, go for a ride in your car. But whatever you do, don’t lose your cool, experts advise.

As Mecklenburg County continues its stay-at-home order, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to more domestic disturbance calls — up 20% since March 26, when the stay-at-home order was put in place. That amounts to 2,144 total calls, or an additional 250 over that same time last year, according to the department.

Similar increases have been reported around the globe as businesses close and nations impose social restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19.

While CMPD stopped just shy of attributing the rise to the stay-at-home order, the department is offering guidelines for families suffering from too much togetherness.

“Sometimes people feel like they can’t get out, so tempers flare,” Jennifer Bumgarner, a detective in the department’s special victims division, said at a weekly press briefing. “So it’s ok just to get outside and take a break from one another.”