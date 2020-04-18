Weekly crime and safety report, April 12-18

Three people were injured early Saturday when someone shot into an apartment in the Grier Heights neighborhood in southeast Charlotte.

The three victims — one an 11-year-old girl — were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane. When police arrived, they found three females with gunshot wounds. Six people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The department announced no arrest or motive for the shooting Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

