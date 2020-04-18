Weekly crime and safety report, April 12-18

Three people were injured early Saturday when someone shot into an apartment in the Grier Heights neighborhood in southeast Charlotte.
The three victims — one an 11-year-old girl — were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane. When police arrived, they found three females with gunshot wounds. Six people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The department announced no arrest or motive for the shooting Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Homicide arrest:
A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to the death of Joshua Leland Cox, 41, who was killed April 8.
Authorities said Cox died from a gunshot wound on the morning of April 8 near the corner of Willilyn Lane and Huntwood Drive in west Charlotte. Police announced no motive for the killing.
No charges in killing
Authorities will not file charges in the killing of James John Basil McKnight, 34.
McKnight died Feb. 16 after he was shot at The Trap, a bar in southwest Charlotte. CMPD did not release a motive for the shooting and did not identify the shooter.
After the case was reviewed by the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office, the killing was ruled a justifiable homicide.
Rabid raccoon
A raccoon in northwest Charlotte tested positive for rabies, CMPD reported this week. It was the seventh animal in Mecklenburg County to test positive for the disease this year.
No human or pet exposure was reported in the latest case.
The rabid raccoon was reported on Woodford Bridge Drive in the 28216 zip code.
North Carolina law requires owners of dogs, cats and ferrets to vaccinate their pets against rabies by four months of age.
Editor’s Note: Except in extraordinary circumstances, QCity Metro does not report the names of criminal suspects until they are convicted of a crime.