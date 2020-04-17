NC reviewing early release for some inmates as Covid-19 spreads

Because of the growing threat of Covid-19, North Carolina prison officials are reviewing early release for some inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes and those already scheduled for release this year.

The Department of Public Safety released six inmates under the new criteria and is considering about 500 more. The six released so far were females who are pregnant or over the age of 65. DPS currently houses 34,042 inmates.

Why it matters: Concerns were raised by criminal justice advocates, inmates and their families that conditions within prisons are not suitable for social distancing and proper hygiene during this pandemic. The fear is that the virus could spread quickly within the facilities and sicken many at once, overloading prison infirmaries and local hospital systems that receive patients from behind bars.

The prison’s medical facilities also do not have any ventilators for inmates who may develop extreme complications of Covid-19. They would be sent to local hospitals.

The first state prison inmate tested positive for the virus on April 1. Currently, more than 35 inmates in six facilities have tested positive. Additionally, 20 prison staff at 10 facilities reported to DPS positive tests for Covid-19.