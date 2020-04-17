City of Charlotte creates hub for small businesses open during pandemic

The City of Charlotte announced on Friday its Open for Business initiative to connect residents with local small businesses that are open during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout the recovery.

Earlier this month, business owners desperate for help spoke to city leaders about how best to support them during a time when sales are tanking and more than 630,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment. Overwhelmingly, the ask was for a centralized hub for residents to know which local businesses remained open.

In the short-term, community members have rallied together hoping to spotlight open businesses through multiple user-generated lists and websites.

“We heard directly from the small business community that visibility today is critical to surviving this pandemic,” Assistant City Manager Tracy Dodson said in a statement. “Small business owners are finding creative ways to continue to serve their customers during this time, and we want to elevate their presence however we can.”

How it works

Small business owners can complete an application to be added to a local directory that includes information like modified hours, changes to service and special offers. Those who closed their business as a result of Covid-19 can also apply to be added once the stay-at-home order is lifted. Once added, businesses can display the initiative’s logo to alert customers that they’re open.