Social restrictions + less spending = drop in sales tax receipts

North Carolina’s stay-at-home order means fewer people are out and about. With fewer people out and about, families and businesses are spending less. And with less spending, the city of Charlotte is collecting less in sales tax.

That was the message City Manager Marcus Jones delivered Monday at the weekly city council meeting.

Why it matters: The sales tax accounts for about 16% of the money Charlotte raises each year to fund general operations. And according to one city projection, 20% to 25% of those sales tax dollars may wither away in April, May and June, all because of the novel coronavirus and Covid-19.

It’s not just the sales tax. Jones said other sources of city income also will suffer. In total, he said, money collected for the general fund may come in nearly $14 million shy of the $727.7 million budgeted for the current fiscal year.

Before the pandemic, general-fund revenues were on track to exceed the budgeted amount by $2.2 million, and leading the way was an unexpected rise in sales-tax collections, which Jones described as being on a “blazing path” before Covid-19 arrived.