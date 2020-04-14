Atrium Health expands Covid-19 testing to ‘underserved and minority communities’

Atrium Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, will be taking its mobile unit into more neighborhoods — including neighborhoods in west and east Charlotte – to screen and test for Covid-19.

Atrium said the expanded services are “specifically aimed at addressing underserved and minority communities in Charlotte.”

In a press statement Tuesday, the company said testing would be available to people with no health insurance, as well as those covered by government programs. The company also said it would not share immigration status for patients who are undocumented.

“By meeting community members where they work, live and plan, Atrium Health can further provide equitable care to those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, including communities with limited access to transportation,” Kinneil Coltman, an Atrium Health senior vice president, said in the statement.

Residents need no appointment, and the screening and testing will be done on a walk-in basis. Residents going to the mobile unit will be screened for COVID-19, and those with symptoms will be tested.