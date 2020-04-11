Behind the masks: Woman finds deeper meaning

Before I knew it, the virus was real. The country was shutting down. We were socially isolating. The news was of sickness and death. I, like everyone else, was restricted in ways I never dreamed possible — my greatest disappointment being a new granddaughter, whose birth I was forced to miss and whose face I have seen only on FaceTime.

But as coronavirus made its presence known in the U.S., I began to look outside my household, to have fear for other family members, many of whom had real health issues and were less prepared. So I parceled them masks from my stock.

I also searched high and low and bought face masks. Sixty-four masks to be exact. My family would be prepared.

I bought everything. I bought in abundance. Hand sanitizer, alcohol, peroxide, wipes, disinfectant sprays, extra medicines, food, water, paper towels and enough toilet paper to choke a New York City waste treat facility.

I started prepping in February. Coronavirus was ravaging Wuhan, China, and was threatening the U.S. and the world. As a self-described control freak, I would do what I could to control the virus’ effect on my family.

By the middle of March, I had given away all except 13 masks and, feeling the need to shore up my supply, I decided to make them.

After some research and some trial and error, I was able to sew a mask that I was kinda proud of. So proud, in fact, that I did what? You guessed it — I posted my handiwork to Facebook.

That’s when things got interesting.

I got a message from a friend with asthma who needed a few masks. “I’ll make you a few. No charge,” I said.

Then a call from my husband’s friend…then a few relatives…then my neighbor who happens to work at a hospital that provides tests for Covid-19. All got a few free masks.

Then one evening, my neighbor showed up at my door saying she had posted my mask on the Covid website at the hospital where she worked…and the orders were pouring in!

A doctor wanted to buy four for $120. Others wanted various quantities from 2-15. Then came the question: “What would you charge to make masks for about 100 nurses here?”

I was overwhelmed. I had posted my masks to Facebook to show what my amateur ability could produce, and now I was being asked to make masks for first responders!

I’ll be honest enough to say that for a minute, I considered the money I could make. But very quickly, I realized that I could do nothing other than to donate my meager services to those who needed masks the most. So every day, before I start work from the safety of my home office, I sew masks for those on the front-lines. Those who risk and even give their lives to save others.

I hate this damned virus!

I hate the sickness and death. I hate the isolation. I hate the loss of jobs. I hate the unending news of it and the fear that gnaws around the edges of our lives.

Yet, inside that fear and with the sudden up-ending of our daily lives, I have been able to experience our human connectedness in ways I haven’t before.

We are more than ourselves. We are more than our households…more than our extended families…more than our city…our state..our country.

The popular 1985 Africa-relief-aid single perhaps said it best: “We are the world. We are the children. We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving. There’s a choice we’re making. We’re saving our own lives. It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me.”

