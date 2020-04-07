A plan to assist Mecklenburg small businesses hurt by COVID-19

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. See what else you might have missed, then sign up to get Morning Brew delivered to your inbox.

Help for Mecklenburg small businesses will top the agenda today when the Board of County Commissioners holds its first-ever virtual meeting at 6 p.m.

Like most things in Char-Meck, the board has been effectively sidelined since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) arrived here last month.

In addition to hearing a COVID-19 update, the board will consider a plan to offer $5 million in low-Interest loans to qualifying businesses.

Why it Matters: Mecklenburg County is home to nearly 28,000 small businesses – “small” defined as those with fewer than 50 employees. Because of forced closings and loss of revenue, many of those businesses face financial ruin.

As a result, the Mecklenburg Office of Economic Development has seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of calls from small-business owners seeking assistance, according to a county document that lays out the proposal.

Fast cash: Loans to individual businesses would be capped at $35,000, with a goal to distribute funds no more than 10 calendar days after completed applications. The minimum loan amount would be $10,000.

The loans may be used for lease payments, real estate loans, operating capital, payroll, immediate bills or utilities.

Slow repay: Borrowers would have up to 10 years to repay the county loans, which would carry a 3% interest rate. The initial 12 months would require interest-only payments, followed by nine years of principal and interest payments.

Here’s are some examples: