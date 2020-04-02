Too much togetherness, perhaps?

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. See what else you might have missed, then sign up to get Morning Brew delivered to your inbox.

As more folks stay home because of the coronavirus, CMPD is reporting some curious trends.

Calls related to domestic disturbances rose 18 percent last month versus March 2019. That was an increase of 517 domestic-related calls.

At a video press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Gerald Smith was reluctant to link the increase directly to Mecklenburg County’s shelter-in-place order, but he didn’t rule it out.

“We all know that anxiety, pressure, aggression can occur during this time while we’re inside,” he said.

Smith said families under pressure should seek available resources — including the Safe Alliance hotline at 704-332-2513. Additional resources are listed on the CMPD’s website at cmpd.org.

Smith said criminals last month were shooting more into homes and occupied dwellings. Those numbers for March rose 80%, representing 60 additional incidents.

The good news: CMPD has not seen a spike in overall crime since the COVID-19 outbreak. As of March 31, the department had recorded 27 homicides in 2020, one fewer than at that same time last year. The number of robberies also remained steady year over year, Smith said.

Big-A Number

0

That’s how many people have been arrested or cited by police for violating the various countywide orders meant to halt the spread of COVID-19.

At that same press briefing, CMPD officials said they’re not looking to arrest or issue citations. For the most part, they said, restaurants, individuals and shop owners have complied with the various mandates. When minor violations do occur, officials said, a word to the wise has been sufficient.

