City of Charlotte to host small business forum about support during coronavirus

More than six million American workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Nearly 300,000 claims have been filed in North Carolina.

Small businesses everywhere are taking an economic hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, and local business owners will have their chance to speak directly to city leaders.

The City of Charlotte is hosting a small business forum at noon on Friday, April 3, to get tangible ideas and strategies about how to support business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Dodson will moderate the one-hour virtual discussion. During event registration, attendees will complete a survey with information about their business, ideas and helpful solutions. Speakers will be selected from survey respondents, however, anyone can join the forum to listen.

Register at the event website here. Listeners can also submit their ideas via email to CharlotteSupportsSmallBusiness@charlottenc.gov.