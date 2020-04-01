Coronavirus updates, April 1: What you need to know in Mecklenburg County

Bills, bills, bills

It’s the first of the month and mortgages, rents and many utility bills are coming due. Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order banning utilities from shutting off electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days. Cooper also encouraged landlords to delay evictions but unless you have a federally-backed mortgage or rental, you may still be on the hook for payment.

Federal officials imposed a nationwide halt to foreclosures and evictions for Americans with home mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration or Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The $2 trillion economic stimulus bill prohibits rental evictions for 120 days on properties secured with a government backed mortgage, according to the Washington Post. Read more

On March 13, North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order halting eviction and foreclosure court hearings for 30 days. In Mecklenburg County, plans for rental assistance and other housing-focused relief are in the works, according to The Charlotte Observer. Read more

When will the check be in the mail?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that distribution of stimulus checks will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some people, including those on Social Security, some veterans and people with disabilities and others who don’t normally have to file a tax return, will need to file a simple tax return to receive a payment.

For tax filers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2018 returns, the IRS will deposit stimulus money into those accounts. For those without direct deposit information on file, the IRS is setting up a plan to allow the information to be securely uploaded online. To keep up with the rapidly changing details, go to IRS.gov/coronavirus.

By the numbers: April 1

Mecklenburg County cases: 444, 1 death as of 1:10 p.m. today

NC cases: 1,584 cases, 10 deaths as of 1:10 p.m. today

Find latest info at the NCDHSS site.

In the news:

The WHO is considering whether non-infected people should wear non-medical face masks when out in public. Read more. Want to make your own mask?

The Huffington Post has rounded up a few tutorials for DIY face masks.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a local craft group, the Tree Tops Needlecrafters, donated 4,000 homemade face masks to Atrium Health. Their masks patterns have been posted online: adult mask, child mask.

Keep busy while keeping your distance