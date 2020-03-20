Westside resources for those needing help during COVID-19 pandemic

As Charlotte braces for the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic, community organizations and concerned residents play an important role in protecting our vulnerable neighbors — seniors, those with compromised immune systems and low-income residents.

West Side Connect has compiled a list of organizations based or operating in the West End that are providing assistance. Readers are asked to email ewright@qcitymetro.com with organizations we missed.

FOOD

The Dooby Shop School of Cosmetology, 2107 Beatties Ford Rd. M-F 4-6 pm. Free, hot, healthy meals for any CMS student 18 and under. They can pick up meals for as many people in the household as needed (provide names). Call a day in advance for orders over 10. Contact Terese Hutchison, doobieshop@aol.com or text 704-497-1697.

Project Bolt. Gemini Boyd is providing drop-off dinner meals for youth. Call (980) 395-8643 or email info@project-bolt.com with name, address and number of children in the household and Boyd will coordinate minimal contact delivery.

For seniors and families in Lakeview and surrounding community: Porch drop-offs of fresh vegetables starting Wednesday 3/25. Contact Leondra Garrett at leondragarrett@yahoo.com or call (980) 428-2855. Looking for volunteers.

The Deborah Company International provides a food pantry for seniors in need. Call 704-488-3147 for an appointment on Monday or Tuesday 4pm – 7pm. Must schedule an appointment. 9147 Trinity Road.

Grab-n-Go food distribution for any student under 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Simpson-Gillespie United Methodist Church, 3545 Beatties Ford Road, and Urban Promise West, 2225 Freedom Drive.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Ave provides bag lunches for kids in Druid Hills & Dillehay Court. Contact stlukeclt.org, (704) 375-9650.

Little Rock A.M.E. Zion church has box lunch from 11:30-3 M-F. Meals for homeless every Saturday 11:30-1 pm. 401 N. McDowell St., (704) 334-3782.

SENIOR SERVICES

All of Us or None will provide volunteer services and outside errands for seniors in the Historic West End. Contact Kristie Puckett, 704-352-9392.

GENERAL ADVOCACY

Neighborhood Helper Jennifer Volmer raises funds for quick-turnaround emergencies related to food, shelter, bills, medicine and other necessities. jail support services. Text 704-288-8840.

Greater Charlotte Rise Mutual Aid ensures that nobody is left isolated or without support in the communities we live. https://forms.gle/6GbzWXWMEv7brYaL6

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Guidance from CMPD and service providers for people dealing with Intimate Partner violence during this lockdown:

Call 911.

Safe Alliance, Ms. Laura Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer (704)367-2723

The Greater Charlotte Hope Line, 980-771-4673. 24/7 access to all support services: safety planning, crisis intervention, advocacy, parenting support, protective orders (DVPO) preparation and legal support, shelter referrals (imminent danger), and more.

Victim Assistance Court Program and Legal Representation Program, 704-312-1667

Clyde and Ethel Dickson Domestic Violence Shelter, 980-771-4673. Limited to high lethality cases.

National advocates include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-SAFE (7223)

National Teen Dating Violence Hotline, 866-331-9474

VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday), 800-247-9658, Provides notification when an arrestee is released from jail.

Confianza, 704-432-6970, Counseling for Spanish-speaking victims

Department of Social Services, 704-336-2273