Livingstone College student tests positive for coronavirus

A Livingstone College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message posted by the college’s president Dr. Jimmy Jenkins Sr. on Thursday. It’s the first confirmed coronavirus case in Rowan County.

Rowan County Health Department officials were notified Wednesday evening and informed school officials the following morning. They’re working together to determine others who may have been exposed to the student who tested positive.

As a result, Jenkins said the college will shut down its campus beginning Monday, March 23, through Tuesday, April 14, “thus enabling the campus community to self-quarantine at home.”

School officials said that the student is doing well while self-isolating at home and following guidelines set by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Livingstone College announced on March 13 that it was suspending classes to give students time to prepare to vacate on-campus housing by March 18. Remote teaching was set to begin on Monday.

“I have instructed my senior leadership team to develop remote operation plans to ensure that we continue essential campus operations during these very challenging and uncertain times,” the president explained.

“This is unfortunate. However, we must keep in mind that Livingstone College does not exist in isolation,” he continued. “Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate these very turbulent waters.”