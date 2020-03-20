Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Mecklenburg County

Editor’s Note: QCity Metro will update this page as we receive news and information relating to Coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. Check for periodic updates.

March 19

JCSU will postpone graduation ceremonies

In a message sent to students late Wednesday, Johnson C. Smith University said that its 2020 graduation ceremonies would be put on hold because of coronavirus.

“We are looking into our options and will have information on how we will celebrate our Class of 2020 after the immediate threat has passed,” the statement read.

JCSU also reminded students that dormitories will close at noon on March 30. The university’s roughly 1,400 students currently are on spring break. Students also were given information about potential refunds for services such as housing, food and tuition.

“Higher education has not been faced with a situation like this previously,” the school said in the missive.

Community Spread of Coronavirus in North Carolina reported

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state now has “community spread” of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Cooper said a person in Wilson County who tested positive for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — had no known previous contact with anyone who had the virus.

The state’s declaration of the first “community spread” case of the virus was at odds with what Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said later in the day — that community spread already is occurring in Mecklenburg County.

Read more at wfae.org.