Police identify homicide victim in Monday shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man who was killed on Monday in northeast Charlotte was identified as 24-year-old Tevonte Laquan Epps.

Epps was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hosta Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A second victim was found nearby, also with a gunshot wound. He was taken by MEDIC to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threating injuries.

As of early Tuesday, CMPD had not announced an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.