COVID-19 Response Fund launches with $2 million donation

Charlotte-based LendingTree announced Monday that it is donating $1 million to a community-wide fund to assist those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas have launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to support a range of organizations assisting members of the community, particularly those most in need.

“We already see a need. The increased demand already strains local agencies and nonprofits,” said Laura Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Central Carolinas.

She says the fund is an opportunity for the community to come together even though it’s asked to physically stay apart.

Mayor Vi Lyles announced Charlotte City Council’s $1 million commitment to match LendingTree.

“I dream that other companies give $1 million-plus to help Charlotte,” said LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda. “This has shown me what Charlotte is all about. We can come together and make things happen.”

To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit HelpCharMeck.org. Follow QCity Metro’s coronavirus updates for what you need to know in Mecklenburg County.