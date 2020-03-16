Coronavirus update: What you need to know in Mecklenburg County

School officials will review plans each week and make changes as needed.

Beginning March 17, students ages 18 and under can pick up free grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at nearly 70 school sites throughout the county. Lunch, and breakfast for the next day, will be served in the schools’ parking lots.

After days of questions, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Monday its meal distribution plans during the two-week school closures.

Editor’s Note: QCity Metro will update this page as we receive new announcements. Check back later for updates.

Click here to see the full list of participating schools.

McFadden: Without a court order, evictions will continue in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden says his office will continue to enforce lawful eviction notices, even in homes where residents might show symptoms of coronavirus.

McFadden says his office has no choice.

“The evictions that are executed by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are court ordered,” his office said in a statement released Monday. “…the 26th Judicial District has announced a limited court schedule for the next 30 days starting on Monday, March 16, 2020, but there are no specific limitations on filings for evictions.”

While some judicial districts have suspended evictions in response to coronavirus, no such order has been issued in Mecklenburg.

McFadden said his staff has been issued protective equipment and will “make the appropriate notification if they encounter individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 at residences where evictions are being executed.”

Until a court order is issued, he said, his office is “duty bound to fulfill the constitutional and statutory mandates of the Office of Sheriff and will continue to serve and execute civil processes and court orders.”

Sunday, March 15

N.C. courts ordered to postpone nonessential functions

North Carolina courts will stay open for now, but Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has imposed measures to reduce the number of people entering court building.

In a memo on Sunday, Beasley ordered court officials across the state to postpone for 30 days all nonessential functions, including some criminal and civil cases.

“Put simply, it cannot be business as usual for our court system,” she said in the memo. “Non-essential court functions that cannot be accomplished through the use of remote technology must be postponed.”

For at least the next 30 days:

In-person meetings will be postponed or cancelled, if possible.

When cases or hearings can’t be postponed, court staff will use remote technology.

Involuntary commitment hearings, guardianship hearings, and pressing estate administration matters will be conducted. Other matters before the clerk, such as foreclosures and other special

proceedings will be postponed.

Magistrates will conduct initial appearances and, subject to health

precautions perform weddings.

Small claims proceedings, including summary ejectments and money owed, will be postponed.

Click here to read Beasley’s memo.

Saturday, March 14

CMS to close days earlier after Gov. Cooper issues executive order

After issuing a state of emergency earlier in the week, Gov. Roy Cooper followed up Saturday with an order that all K-12 public schools in North Carolina must close for a minimum of two weeks in response to COVID-19. Effective March 16, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed, in addition to before- and after-school programs.

A day earlier, CMS officials announced school closures for students would begin on March 19. Officials also voted to move up spring break from April 13-17 to its new date of March 23-27.