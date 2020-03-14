NC rapper Rapsody pays tribute to Black women during Charlotte concert stop

It’s fitting that Grammy-nominated emcee Rapsody brought her “A Black Woman Created This” tour to Charlotte during Women’s History Month.

On Thursday, Rapsody and company hit the Amos’ Southend stage for what turned out to be the final show of her six-week tour. Joining her was an all-female lineup featuring Washington, D.C. rapper Sa-Roc and Jamla Records labelmate Heather Victoria.

“This tour is all about bringing us together as a community and as a culture to celebrate hip-hop and to celebrate women,” Rapsody told QCity Metro in an interview before hitting the stage.

“A Black Woman Created This” continued the theme of Rapsody’s latest studio album, “Eve.” Released in August 2019, her critically acclaimed project is an ode to Black women and Black womanhood. Tracks are titled after influential Black women who made an impact on her like Afeni Shakur, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Aaliyah.

Signed to super-producer 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records, Rapsody’s career has challenged the stereotypes associated with female rappers. She dodged the formula of skin-tight clothing and hyper-sexualized lyrics and focused on lyricism with a dose of social commentary while rocking her tomboyish style.