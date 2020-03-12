What’s Happening, CLT: March 13-15 weekend guide

What’s Happening, Charlotte?
We’ve got a full page of things to keep you entertained through Sunday. Visit our special Weekend Events Page for the entire listing.
This week’s Editor Picks:
- Charlotte Spring Fair (Friday through March 29): With it beginning to feel like spring, here’s a chance to enjoy rides, food and outdoor entertainment.
- An Evening with Stephen Marley: Acoustic Soul (Fri.): The second son of Bob and Rita Marley is set to play live in Charlotte. The 8-time Grammy winner is bringing his acoustic soulful riffs to life.
- Loni Love (Fri. – Sat.): The stand-up comedian and daytime talk show host performs four shows in the QC.
- A Conversation + Book Signing with Trailblazer Wanda Lloyd (Sat.): Writer Wanda Lloyd shares her journey as a young girl growing up in the 1950s and ’60s in Savannah, Georgia, and her eventual rise to executive editor at the Montgomery Advertiser.
- CHD:WCK! Solo Exhibition (Sat.): Meet the self-taught visual artist behind the work described as “equally challenging, enticing, and refreshing.”
- Martin Lawrence LIT AF Tour (Sat.): Martin Lawrence has been making audiences laugh for over 30 years. After his big screen comeback in the latest installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise, fans are anticipating his upcoming tour where he’s joined by friends DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens and Benji Brown.
- BOOM Echoes East (Sun.): Ahead of next month’s signature event, enjoy a free afternoon that’s part art festival, part place-making, part community-building, and 100% celebration.
If you’re hosting an event, be sure to submit it. It could end up as an Editor’s Pick.
*While we do our best to confirm events, contact event organizers for questions.
