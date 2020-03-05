What’s Happening, CLT: March 6-8 weekend guide

What’s Happening, Charlotte?
We've got a full page of things to keep you entertained through Sunday.
This week’s Editor Picks:
- Arnez J (Thurs. – Sat.): Many remember the comedian as a host for BET’s longest-running comedy series, “Comic View.” With a career spanning nearly 30 years, catch him during a weekend of shows in Charlotte.
- Middle C After Band featuring Mel Gray and Jaman Laws (Fri.): It’s a late-night jazz jam featuring guitarist Mel Gray and Jaman Laws on sax with the Middle C After Band.
- Bridal Pop-Up Sale (Sat.): Shoppers will have more than 2,400 dresses to choose from, starting at $25. There will also be vendors in store and giveaways.
- Stuff Smith and Jazz at JCSU (Sat.): Local historian Dr. Tom Hanchett shares research on Charlotte’s swing-era music scene and Stuff Smith, the renowned jazz violinist who got his start with a scholarship to Johnson C. Smith University in the 1920s.
- “The Color of Love” (Sat.): A Sign of the Times returns for their 20th annual Black history concert reviving music spanning from Duke Ellington to Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye. Special guests will include West Side Cultural Arts Dance Troupe, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet and more.
- Charlotte Hornets v. Houston Rockets (Sat.): It’s Dreamville Records night at The Hive. The first 7,500 fans get a limited-edition co-branded T-shirt. In addition to the T-shirt giveaway, Dreamville artist and Charlotte native Lute will perform at halftime.
- HERstory: 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage (Sun.): Come out and celebrate the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote. Enjoy activities like stories from suffragettes, music performances, arts and crafts, and mock elections.
- Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live (Sun.): Fans can expect stand-up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson, Hit Man, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee, as well as live music performances.
