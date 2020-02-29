March 2020 event guide: 31 events to check out around Charlotte

Each Monday in March, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Berewick Recreation Center, 5910 Dixie River Rd. Free, more info

Charlotte jazz legend Bill Hanna brings his famous jazz session to Plaza Midwood. Each week, see some of Charlotte’s best musicians perform in an intimate setting.

Each Sunday in March, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $5 in advance, get your tickets

Jay and Will Grimmz, known for their sounds and powerful storytelling, present an inventive remix of familiar classic fairy tales. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood.

Now through Sunday, March 15 Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (inside ImaginOn), 300 E. 7th St. Starting at $20, get your tickets

Experience various styles of jazz dance from street jazz to Broadway. Don’t worry, no previous dance experience required.

Free Latin Dance Classes

Each Tuesday in March, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Belle Johnston Community Center, 1000 Johnston Dr.

Free, more info

Explore Caribbean dance styles like Salsa, Bachata and Merengue in a fun environment. Classes are open to all ages and no previous dance experience is required.

Jazzy Fridays at Freshwaters

Each Friday in March, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Freshwaters, 516 N. Graham St.

Free, get your tickets

Enjoy live jazz while wining and dining on flavorful Southern cuisine.

Trap Yoga with Kira

Each Saturday in March, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Crown Station Coffeehouse & Pub, 3629 N. Davidson St.

$10, get your tickets

Whether you’re a first time yogie or more experienced, Trap Yoga has a workout for you. Get a full mind and body workout to match the vibes of the hip-hop soundtrack.

Henny & Waffles Charlotte

Sunday, March 1, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Oak Room, 200 E. Bland St.

$0 – $40, get your tickets

Say goodbye to CIAA Tournament weekend at this popular brunch and day party.

#GirlDad Hair Love

Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Status, 1519 Central Ave.

Free, register

A space for fathers and daughters to bond over natural hair styling, learn how hair care affects self-esteem, and walk away with a few easy styling techniques for dads to practice.

Fully Integrated: A Conversation on Race, Bias and Gender

Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Khali Yoga Center, 1210 E. 36th St.

$20, get your tickets

This workshop combines the practice and concepts of yoga with leadership tools to push past our own inherited biases and create true human-to-human connection. Facilitator, activist and community leader Rebby Kern leads a conversation about the roles that bias, race and gender play in our daily interactions on and off the yoga mat.

Rock the Black Vote

Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Queens Coffee Bar, 1720 Pegram St.

Free, register

Fellowship with local candidates and representatives. Get registered to vote while enjoying food trucks and more.

The Hamiltones – Official Album Release Party

Sunday, March 1, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mooney’s Lounge, 2525 N. Graham St.

Starting at $20, get your tickets

Get close and personal with Grammy-nominated trio The Hamiltones during their album release party. The soulful R&B group of North Carolina natives started as background singers for Grammy-award winning soul singer — and Charlotte native — Anthony Hamilton.

The Hamiltones forged a path toward the front of the stage with their pristine harmonies and viral social media musical videos. Go out and party with The Hamiltones during CIAA.

Jacquees – King of R&B Tour

Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m.

The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.

Starting at $29, get your tickets

This generation’s self-proclaimed King of R&B will hit the stage at The Fillmore, bringing his passion for both singing and dancing to Charlotte.

Music Community Hang

Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Resident Culture, 2101 Central Ave.

Free, register

Connect with local singers, rappers, musicians, producers, writers, venue owners, journalists, photographers and everyone else invested in making the Charlotte music community its best.

EmpowHERment’s International Women’s Day

Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

AvidXchange, 1210 AvidXchange Ln.

$35, free for teachers and AvidXchange employees, get your tickets

EmpowHERment is shining a spotlight on women and inviting guests to help celebrate the network of women and girl leaders in the community.

“The Color of Love”

Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m.

Booth Playhouse (inside Founders Hall), 130 N. Tryon St.

$15 – $35, get your tickets

A Sign of the Times returns for their 20th annual Black history concert reviving music spanning from Duke Ellington to Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye. Special guests will include West Side Cultural Arts Dance Troupe, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet and more.

Rapsody “A Black Woman Created This” Tour

Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m.

Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St.

$30, get your tickets

The Grammy-nominated, North Carolina emcee has delivered critically acclaimed albums since 2012. Rapsody is quickly establishing herself as one of the best of her generation, gaining support from peers — like Kendrick Lamar — and mentors — like 9th Wonder and Jay-Z. She’s hitting the road to support her latest album, “Eve.”

Stephen Marley: Acoustic Soul

Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St.

$36 – $46, get your tickets

The second son of Bob and Rita Marley is set to play live in Charlotte. The 8-time Grammy winner is bringing his acoustic soulful riffs to life.

Star Wars: “The Empire Strikes Back,” in concert

Friday, March 13 – Saturday, March 14

Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St.

Starting at $29.50, get your tickets

The iconic movie will play on the screen as conductor Christopher James Lees and the symphony play the music score by John Williams.

State of Black Charlotte 2020

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Carole Hoefener Center, 615 E. 6th St.

$0 – $60, get your tickets

The inaugural conference will feature keynote speakers and interactive workshops focusing on topics from wellness to safety. Additionally, there will be live performances, children activities, and a marketplace featuring local vendors.

Martin Lawrence LIT AF Tour

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

Starting at $39.50, get your tickets

Martin Lawrence has been making audiences laugh for over 30 years. After his big screen comeback in the latest installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise, fans are anticipating his upcoming tour where he’s joined by friends DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens and Benji Brown.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

Saturday, March 14 – Sunday, March 15

Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Starting at $25, get your tickets

The classic kids show comes to life on stage with your favorite characters. Magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood. Elmo wants to be part of the big event and goes on a journey to learn magic.

Mike Phillips

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.

$26, get your tickets

Saxophonist Mike Phillips was the first musician signed to Michael Jordan’s Nike Jordan Brand. He’s also one of few musicians in the world to record and tour with the “Big Three” of American soul and pop: Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Serving the Culture Presents: The Supa Dupa Fly Dinner

Saturday, March 21, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sage Restaurant and Lounge, 505 E. 6th St.

$75 – $89, get your tickets

Celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring the icon Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot at this Serving the Culture dinner. The Supa Dupa Fly Dinner features a 10-course tasting menu paired with six craft cocktails all inspired by a song performed, written or produced by rapper Missy Elliot.

Meshell Ndegeocello

Monday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.

McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St.

Starting at $27.50, get your tickets

Singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello stops in Charlotte to share cuts from her latest album, “Ventriloquism.” It features the hallmark sound of her music — lush and investigative, subversive and sublime.

“An opportunity to pay a new kind of tribute,” she’ll perform her unique spin on notable songs like Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam’s “I Wonder If I Take You Home” and TLC’s “Waterfalls.”

“The Color Purple”

Monday, March 23 – Thursday, March 26

Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Starting at $25, get your tickets

The 35-year-old silver screen gem comes to life on the Charlotte stage. A 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival and 2017 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater album, “The Color Purple” returns to Charlotte and gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

NoDa Food Truck Friday

Friday, March 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

30Six NoDa, 424 East 36th St.

Free, more info

The streets will close for family and friends to enjoy a free concert, pop-up shops, local craft beer and food trucks.

The Millennium Tour 2020

Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

Starting at $59.50, get your tickets

After the first Millennium Tour’s success, another round of 2000’s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia is here. This time, singer-songwriter Omarion will join forces with rapper/actor Bow Wow to relive their 2007 joint project, “Face Off.” Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and Ying Yang Twins return to the tour. New to the 2020 lineup are hitmakers from the 2000s, including Sammie, Soulja Boy and Ashanti.

007: The Best of James Bond

Friday, March 27 – Saturday, March 28

Knight Theater, 550 S. Tryon St.

Starting at $19, get your tickets

The James Bond films span five decades and have produced great music along the way. The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will present some of the iconic musical scores, from the James Bond theme song to “Nobody Does it Better.”

Charlotte Girl Tribe Pop-up

Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St.

$5 – $25, get your tickets

Experience the curated collection of women-led businesses including premiere boutiques, clothing designers, jewelers, artists and makers that come together for an ultimate day of shopping, one-of-a-kind activations, cocktails and more.

Canvas & Curry (Sip & Paint)

Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Negril Social Restaurant & Lounge, 3428 N. Tryon St.

$15, get your tickets

Show off your creative side at this monthly art showcase. There will also be free massages and giveaways.

Harlem Globetrotters

Sunday, March 29, 2 p.m.

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

Starting at $27.50, get your tickets

See a star-studded roster of players in the Harlem Globetrotters’ all-new show of hilarious hijinks mixed with top-notch basketball skills that will entertain the whole family.