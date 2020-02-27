What’s Happening, CLT: Feb. 28-March 1 weekend guide

What’s Happening, Charlotte?
We’ve got a full page of things to keep you entertained through Sunday. Visit our special Weekend Events Page for the entire listing.
This week’s Editor Picks:
- Intergalactic Soul (Now through Sat.): Two graphic designers/ artists, along with one poet, theater visionary and modern-day Renaissance man, present an art exhibition that brings science fiction and social awareness together as one. (sponsored)
- 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament (Now through Sat.): The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the oldest African-American athletic conference, celebrates 75 years of the basketball tournament and a 15-year tournament run in Charlotte.
- Black Food Truck Friday (Fri.): The Charlotte staple will host a special CIAA basketball tournament edition featuring Black-owned food and merchandise vendors.
- CIAA Toyota Fan Fest (Fri. – Sat.): R&B acts Carl Thomas and SWV highlight the list of live stage performers at the free two-day event. Other activities include dancing, cheerleading competitions and other family-friendly entertainment as part of CIAA Tournament Week.
- African-American Heritage Festival (Sat.): Celebrate over 250 years of Charlotte’s African American history and culture through arts, music, dance, fashion and storytelling.
- Uncorked: Charlotte Wine Festival (Sat.): The inaugural event will feature 100 different wines and champagnes from across the globe, gourmet food vendors, a custom photo booth, interactive exhibits and more.
- Kindred The Family Soul (Sat.): The award-winning married musical duo, whose popular tracks include “Far Away” and “Stars,” returns to Charlotte.
- The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival (Sat.): Get your laugh on with comedians Jess Hilarious, Lavell Crawford, Kountry Wayne, DC Young Fly and Mike Epps.
- The Hamiltones – Official Album Release Party (Sun.): Get up close and personal with Grammy-nominated trio The Hamiltones, the soulful R&B group of North Carolina natives.
If you’re hosting an event, be sure to submit it. It could end up as an Editor’s Pick.
*While we do our best to confirm events, contact event organizers for questions.
