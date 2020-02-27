Mike Bloomberg’s Case for Black America

The author, Steve Benjamin, is mayor of Columbia, SC

One hundred years ago, the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the South’s epicenter of African American economic opportunity. Greenwood Avenue was even dubbed “Black Wall Street,” a reflection of the district’s large concentration of thriving Black-owned businesses. But in 1921, the neighborhood became notorious for a different, yet related, reason: it was decimated by racist attacks known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Mike Bloomberg honored this history last month by giving one of the most important speeches of his presidential campaign. Mike visited the site of the Black Wall Street Massacre to unveil his Greenwood Initiative, a plan to deliver economic justice and create generational wealth for Black Americans. And while doing so, Mike reflected on the enduring legacy of discrimination and spoke with conviction about his agenda to close the economic gap between white and Black Americans.

I was proud to watch Mike’s speech because I know the impact that the Greenwood Initiative would have on communities like mine. As the mayor of Columbia, S.C., a city that’s over 40 percent Black and located in a state that’s more than a quarter percent Black, I have seen the effects of centuries of biased policies that have deprived many Black Americans of economic power. And while many of us have fought tooth and nail to persevere, this discrimination has kept too many African Americans from building the wealth they deserve. It’s clear from Mike’s Greenwood Initiative that this would change under a Bloomberg Administration.

In a nutshell, Mike’s plan lays the foundation to create 1 million new Black homeowners by increasing the supply of affordable housing, providing down-payment assistance, helping millions open bank accounts and get recognized by credit scoring companies, enforcing fair lending laws, and reducing foreclosures and evictions. Mike’s plan would also create 100,000 new Black-owned businesses, with employees, and invest $70 billion in disadvantaged neighborhoods to tackle the effects of generations of systemic discrimination.