CIAA & Charlotte: A nostalgic look back

Team QCity Metro has covered hundreds of CIAA events. Along the way, we met some interesting people and saw some top acts.

Now as the annual basketball tournament prepares to leave Charlotte for Baltimore — at least for now — we thought it would be fun to spotlight some of our coverage over the years.

Keep checking back; we’ll update this page throughout the tournament.

2009: JCSU Rules

Two-thousand-nine was a special year for Charlotte. It marked the first year QCity Metro covered CIAA Week (we had officially launched months earlier), but it also was the year that saw Johnson C. Smith University sweep the tournament.

JCSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each walked away with championships that year. In addition, Tanoia Hill, Miss JCSU 2008-2009, was crowned Miss CIAA — the third straight year the school claimed that title.