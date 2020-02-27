CIAA & Charlotte: A nostalgic look back

Team QCity Metro has covered hundreds of CIAA events. Along the way, we met some interesting people and saw some top acts.
Now as the annual basketball tournament prepares to leave Charlotte for Baltimore — at least for now — we thought it would be fun to spotlight some of our coverage over the years.
Keep checking back; we’ll update this page throughout the tournament.
2009: JCSU Rules
Two-thousand-nine was a special year for Charlotte. It marked the first year QCity Metro covered CIAA Week (we had officially launched months earlier), but it also was the year that saw Johnson C. Smith University sweep the tournament.
JCSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each walked away with championships that year. In addition, Tanoia Hill, Miss JCSU 2008-2009, was crowned Miss CIAA — the third straight year the school claimed that title.
To win the CIAA crown, Hill had to overcome a 60,000-vote deficit against Miss St. Augustine. Students at some CIAA schools were said to be hosting “voting parties” to support their candidates.
Following the JCSU sweep, the school threw a giant pep rally to celebrate.
Here’s a link to a Q&A we did with Hill.
As for the entertainment, here are some of the top events from 2009.