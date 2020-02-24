Poll: Biden clings to narrowing lead in S.C.

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. See what else you might have missed, then sign up to get Morning Brew delivered to your inbox.

Joe Biden remains the top choice to win this week’s South Carolina Primary, despite poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The latest Winthrop University Poll, released Thursday, showed the former vice president leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 24% to 19%. But with a 4.7% margin of error, the Winthrop pollsters called Biden’s lead “scant indeed.”

Why it matters: South Carolina is important in the presidential process because it is the first primary in the South and because it is the first time presidential candidates can be vetted by large numbers of Black voters. (About 30% of the people who vote in South Carolina are Black.)

Among Black voters in South Carolina, Biden is favored by 31%.