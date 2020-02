Intergalactic Soul: The future is now

Much like Pluto and Astro, the heroes of their “Intergalactic Soul” multimedia art exhibit, artists Marcus Kiser and Jason Woodberry are creating a universe that recasts the way Black boys see themselves and are seen by others.

The exhibition combines illustration, animation, augmented reality script only readable via cellphone, and the music of Quentin Talley & The Soul Providers to tell the story of two very different Black boys traveling through space.

“They encounter metaphors for racism, issues that we go through as Black kids,” Kiser said, describing Klu Klux Klan-like aliens, gentrified planets, and Jim Crow robots. “They encounter these things but at no point are they victims, at no point are they afraid. They’re just trying to reach their greatness.”

Pluto and Astro illustration courtesy of Marcus Kiser

Kiser graduated from West Charlotte High School and grew up in the West End. As a Black male, he felt a kinship with the character he created. He named him Pluto, because “sometimes it’s recognized as a planet, sometimes it’s not. It’s the furthest out and gets the least amount of light, so people don’t know what to think of it.”

Woodberry’s character Astro is a supernatural being who’s almost oblivious to his greatness, even as he accomplishes near godlike feats. One piece shows the chubby-cheeked adolescent blowing bubbles that are turning into planets.