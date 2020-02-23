DaBaby tapped as judge for “Making the Band” reboot auditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs is relaunching “Making the Band,” the 2000s MTV reality show chronicling the development of unsigned artists into a mainstream music group. He’s calling on one of the biggest names in hip-hop to bring some “bop” to the Queen City casting call on March 13-14.

Before going into a medical procedure, Diddy posted an Instagram video saying Charlotte rapper DaBaby will be a judge when the auditions come to Charlotte. DaBaby confirmed his participation after sharing another of Diddy’s posts to his Instagram story over the weekend saying, “Guess who one [of] the judges is in Charlotte?”

Diddy says they’re in search of future superstars who can sing and dance.

“For clarity, I’m looking for singers. It’s time to bring R&B back,” he said.

The mogul’s three sons — Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, also known as the Combs Cartel — will serve as judges on the show. Famed choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson will also return for the reboot.