What’s Happening, CLT: Feb. 21-23 weekend guide

- Intergalactic Soul (Now through Feb. 29): Two graphic designers/ artists, along with one poet, theater visionary and modern-day Renaissance man, present an art exhibition that brings science fiction and social awareness together as one. (sponsored)
- Hot Glass Alley Open Demo (Fri.): Watch glass blowing and flame work artists create works of art.
- Greensboro Four luncheon & panel discussion (Sat.): Commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins featuring one of the surviving members of the Greensboro Four. [Read our story]
- HBCU Night: Charlotte Hornets v. Brooklyn Nets (Sat.): Celebrate historically Black colleges and universities with activities like a college fair and HBCU alumni mixer. The first 7,500 game attendees will get a free Miles Bridges bobblehead.
- Charlotte Master Chorale with Charlotte Contemporary Ensemble: Unity Concert (Sat.): A musical journey that begins in the plantation fields of the South and moves to the concert halls of America in celebration of the heritage of the African-American spiritual.
- CLT Donut Festival (Sun.): The inaugural festival features donuts from some of Charlotte’s favorite bakeries..
- Black Fathers Rock Awards Celebration (Sun.): Celebrate Black patriarchs and see who wins this year’s Father of the Year, Dapper Dad of the Year, Activist of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.
- Soul Food Sessions presents Young Guns (Sun.): Some of Charlotte’s up-and-coming chefs and mixologists are elevating root vegetables.
