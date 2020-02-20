Entertainment

What’s Happening, CLT: Feb. 21-23 weekend guide

Check out events happening around Charlotte this weekend.
By Qcitymetro Staff
February 20, 2020 | Updated Feb 20, 2020

What’s Happening, Charlotte?

We’ve got a full page of things to keep you entertained through Sunday. Visit our special Weekend Events Page for the entire listing.

This week’s Editor Picks:

If you’re hosting an event, be sure to submit it. It could end up as an Editor’s Pick.

*While we do our best to confirm events, contact event organizers for questions.

