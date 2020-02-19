Charlotte teens take home top scholarship awards from Hampton University

With the cost of higher education weighing heavy on the minds of current and future college students, every dollar helps. Three Charlotte-area teens were surprised with the top academic scholarship award during Hampton University’s annual Honors Visitation Weekend.

Jordan Bratton, Elizabeth Rainey and Timothy Reid were among 92 high school students from across the country who attended the historically Black university’s invite-only weekend last fall. It wasn’t until their names were announced during the school’s scholarship gala that the trio realized they traveled from the same area to the Virginia campus.

Bratton, a senior at Butler High School in Matthews, said he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It was really a surprise to me because this is a private institution giving out that much money,” said Bratton, who plans to study nursing. “We were awarded $30,000 on top of a $6,000 room and board scholarship. They told us the scholarship was based on test scores, so I’m pretty happy because I worked hard for those test scores.”

Reid’s cousin, a Hampton alum, put the HBCU on his radar. A senior at Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville, Reid attended a local admissions event where he was admitted on the spot and offered a $25,000 scholarship. The award would help with his plans to study finance.