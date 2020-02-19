Another defeat for North Carolina’s voter ID law

A second court has temporarily blocked North Carolina’s new voter ID law, ruling that race was a “primary motivating factor” behind the controversial legislation.

More specifically, a three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Senate Bill 824 was written with an “intention to target African American voters.”

With Tuesday’s ruling, opponents of the voter ID law said it was unlikely that identification documents will be required of North Carolina voters when they go to the polls in November.

What it matters: Some consider North Carolina to be a swing state in presidential elections. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 with 49.8% of the ballots cast — beating Hillary Clinton by 173,315 votes.

With its 17 electoral votes, the state is considered a must-win for Trump, who will be nominated for a second term at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, scheduled for August 24-27.