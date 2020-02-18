Entertainment

Win tickets to see the musical ‘The Color Purple’

Performances of this all-new production are scheduled for March 23-26 at Ovens Auditorium.
By Qcitymetro Staff
February 18, 2020 | Updated Feb 18, 2020

QCity Metro is giving away two tickets to see the all-new production of “The Color Purple.” Performances are scheduled for March 23-26 at Ovens Auditorium. This giveaway is courtesy of our friends at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

The rules:

  • A winner will be selected by random drawing
  • You must enter the contest no later than midnight March 15.
  • You must be at least 18 years old
  • A winner will be notified by email and will have 24 hours to claim the tickets.
  • If the winner fail to claim the tickets within 24 hours, QCity Metro will select another name at random
  • Our decisions are final

Not feeling so lucky? Tickets are on sale, so reserve your seat.

