Police: 2 killed in separate shootings in southwest Charlotte

Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents early Sunday in southwest Charlotte, including a man who police found fatally wounded in the parking lot of The Trap Bar & Billiards on Westinghouse Boulevard.

The first shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Deanna Lane, just east of Interstate 77. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second shooting was reported about 15 minutes later, at The Trap Bar & Billiards. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

CMPD withheld the victims’ names pending notification of family members. The department made no mention of suspects in either case.

This story will be updated as CMPD releases details.