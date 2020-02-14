Hornets to host Greensboro Four luncheon and HBCU Night

Sixty years ago, four Black students from North Carolina A&T State University staged a sit-in at a Greensboro Woolworth lunch counter that refused to serve African Americans. Their sit-in inspired other sit-ins throughout the South. The young men became known as the Greensboro Four.

The Charlotte Hornets have partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to celebrate the Greensboro Four along with historically Black colleges and universities on Feb. 22.

Commemorating the Greensboro Four

“Black History Month recognizes an important part of our country’s history, and we are proud this year to commemorate the role of the Greensboro Four on the 60th anniversary of their sit-ins,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield.

Throughout February, the organization has hosted activities like Hornets players visiting the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture with local middle school students, as well as a bus trip to Greensboro for Hornets staff members to visit the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

The highlight of the month will be Saturday, Feb. 22, when the organization hosts a community luncheon and panel discussion commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro Four’s historic sit-in. One of the surviving members of the Greensboro Four, Jibreel Khazan, will serve on the panel.