Livingstone College students peek into sports careers during Super Bowl LIV

There was a den of Blue Bears among the Chiefs and 49ers at Super Bowl 54.

Eleven Livingstone College sports management students served as hosts for activities held during Super Bowl 54 weekend in Miami, Florida. According to a school spokesperson, Livingstone and Bethune-Cookman University were the only historically Black colleges and universities selected to participate in Super Bowl Experience — NFL’s interactive football theme park staged at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Livingstone was chosen after an extensive application process. The opportunity is meant to teach the business side of sports and offer insight into what it’s like to run a major sporting event. Dr. Charles Crowley, who accompanied the group, first presented school officials with the experience after previously participating in similar activities during the 2000 and 2004 Super Bowls.

Participating students included Antwann Abernathy, Breanah Brown, Tianna Deberry, Darius Gwynn, Damoni Johnson, Corey Jones, Alfred Patrick Jr., Marcus Thompson, Semaj Williams, Precious Wood and Deonna Young. All of the students were graduating seniors with the exception of senior Corey Jones and sophomore Darius Gwynn.

The group was selected to attend based on academics and engagement. Each had to complete an application, background check and undergo online customer service training.