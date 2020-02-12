Give us our money back, CMS says after school security system fails

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. See what else you might have missed, then sign up to get Morning Brew delivered to your inbox.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has given up on a high-tech security system it touted six months ago as a tool to better safeguard students, teachers and staff.

According to CMS, the system never really worked, and at Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district had severed ties with Centigex, the Atlanta firm that installed the system.

“After reviewing the persistent problems with Centegix, it appears that we have a system that works some of the time in some areas of our schools,” Winston told board members. “…So we are terminating our relationship with the company and will seek to recover the $1.1 million we have paid.”

In addition, Winston said, the district would not pay an additional $600,000 to Centegix — money it would have paid had the system worked.