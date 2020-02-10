Man convicted of killing newspaper delivery driver gets life in prison

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury today found him guilty of killing a Charlotte Observer newspaper delivery driver nearly three years ago.

In addition to first-degree murder, the jury also found Roger Timothy Best guilty of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Superior Court Judge Louis A. Trosch Jr. sentenced Best to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 101 to 145 months of incarceration.

According to the police and prosecutors, Best shot and killed Walter “Wes” Edwin Scott Jr. on Feb. 15, 2017, while Scott was delivering newspapers to a 7-Eleven convenience store on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Scott had left his truck running while he went inside to collect old papers and drop off that day’s edition.

As Scott returned to his truck, Best and an unknown accomplice approached. During the attempted robbery, Best fired 12 times, shooting Scott multiple times.