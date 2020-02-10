Knight Foundation pledges new money for Historic West End

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has pledged nearly $400,000 to jumpstart community-driven programming at Five Points Plaza, a public space soon to be built near Johnson C. Smith University in Historic West End.

The three-year grant will pay to hire a part-time events coordinator for the plaza, train JCSU students to serve as plaza ambassadors, and cover the costs of plaza equipment and some initial events during the first three years. Since 2015, Knight has invested more than $5 million in various westside projects.

The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote tonight to receive the latest funding.

Why it matters: When Five Points Plaza opens later this year (or in 2021) it will be the first public space built by the city of Charlotte in more 25 years. The plaza also comes during a time of rapid change along the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

According to a Knight Foundation document, the grant is meant to “ensure that Five Points Plaza reflects the identity, culture, and history of a historically African-American community during a time of displacement and gentrification.”