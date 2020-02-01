Offers & Invites

Win tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

Performances are scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Belk Theater.
By Qcitymetro Staff
February 1, 2020 | Updated Feb 1, 2020

QCity Metro is giving away two tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Belk Theater. This giveaway is courtesy of our friends at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Complete the form below to enter our drawing.

The rules:

  • A winner will be selected by random drawing
  • You must enter the contest no later than midnight Feb. 18.
  • You must be at least 18 years old
  • A winner will be notified by email and will have 24 hours to claim the tickets.
  • If the winner fail to claim the tickets within 24 hours, QCity Metro will select another name at random
  • Our decisions are final

Not feeling so lucky? Tickets are on sale, so reserve your seat.

  • Our Morning Brew newsletter helps you keep up with news, commentary, events, special offers and giveaways.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
This Story is Tagged:

Related Articles

On the town with Toni (April 29- May 1)

By: Toni Baker-Tyson
April 28, 2016

On the town with Toni

By: Toni Baker-Tyson
October 22, 2015

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

How one working mom finds balance

Endya Perry, a manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, says it's important to find a healthy balance between work and family.