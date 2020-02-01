Win tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

QCity Metro is giving away two tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Belk Theater. This giveaway is courtesy of our friends at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Complete the form below to enter our drawing.

The rules:

A winner will be selected by random drawing

You must enter the contest no later than midnight Feb. 18.

You must be at least 18 years old

A winner will be notified by email and will have 24 hours to claim the tickets.

If the winner fail to claim the tickets within 24 hours, QCity Metro will select another name at random

Our decisions are final

Not feeling so lucky? Tickets are on sale, so reserve your seat.