SBI to investigate man’s death after police custody

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been asked to investigate the case of a man who died after he experienced a “medical emergency” in the custody of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.
CMPD requested the state’s assistance after consulting with Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and the family of Harold Easter, according to the department. Easter died Jan. 26, three days after he was arrested on suspicion that he took part in a drug transaction.
Shortly after his arrest, Easter experienced a “life-threatening medical emergency” while being processed by CMPD officers. He died days later at a hospital.
The department hasn’t said what might have caused Easter’s medical emergency but announced that five officers were placed on administrative leave while the case was being investigated. CMPD said the suspensions were standard procedure for in-custody death investigations.
The department named the officers as Sgt. Nicolas Vincent and officers Brentley Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph and Shon Sheffield. All were assigned to the department’s Metro division in Charlotte’s northwest corridor.
Chief Kerr Putney and Merriweather called a press conference, scheduled for Friday afternoon, to discuss the SBI’s involvement in the case.
According to CMPD’s initial public report, Easter was arrested around 11:40 a.m. after patrol officers saw a “suspected drug transaction” in a neighborhood north of uptown. While in custody, he “began experiencing a medical emergency and lost consciousness” the department said. Officers administered medical aid and called for Medic, the department said in a press statement.