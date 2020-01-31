SBI to investigate man’s death after police custody

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been asked to investigate the case of a man who died after he experienced a “medical emergency” in the custody of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.

CMPD requested the state’s assistance after consulting with Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and the family of Harold Easter, according to the department. Easter died Jan. 26, three days after he was arrested on suspicion that he took part in a drug transaction.

Shortly after his arrest, Easter experienced a “life-threatening medical emergency” while being processed by CMPD officers. He died days later at a hospital.

The department hasn’t said what might have caused Easter’s medical emergency but announced that five officers were placed on administrative leave while the case was being investigated. CMPD said the suspensions were standard procedure for in-custody death investigations.

The department named the officers as Sgt. Nicolas Vincent and officers Brentley Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph and Shon Sheffield. All were assigned to the department’s Metro division in Charlotte’s northwest corridor.