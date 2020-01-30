The Kid Knows Sports: Super Bowl 54 predictions

Introducing Bryson Best aka The Kid Knows Sports aka QCity Metro kid contributor.

Look for his biweekly episodes sharing hot takes in sports and behind-the-scene moments from local sporting events.

On this episode of “The Kid Knows Sports,” Bryson is sharing his predictions for Super Bowl 54, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Although his favorite football team, the Carolina Panthers, aren’t one of this year’s Super Bowl teams, Bryson is sharing whether he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and why.

Check out the video below.