Sports

The Kid Knows Sports: Super Bowl 54 predictions

Our kid contributor, Bryson Best, is sharing who he thinks will win the Super Bowl and why.
Tyreek-Hill-Kansas-City-Chiefs-Super-Bowl-LIV
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs drills during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Photo: Brynn Anderson | AP
By Bryson Best
January 30, 2020 | Updated Jan 30, 2020

Introducing Bryson Best aka The Kid Knows Sports aka QCity Metro kid contributor.

Look for his biweekly episodes sharing hot takes in sports and behind-the-scene moments from local sporting events.

On this episode of “The Kid Knows Sports,” Bryson is sharing his predictions for Super Bowl 54, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Although his favorite football team, the Carolina Panthers, aren’t one of this year’s Super Bowl teams, Bryson is sharing whether he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and why.

Check out the video below.

QCity Metro thanks its sponsors. Become One.
This Story is Tagged: ,
Bryson-Best-headshot

Bryson Best

Bryson Best is a second grader who loves family, school, chess, play dates with friends and, yes, sports. He's a die-hard Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers fan.

Related Articles

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

How one working mom finds balance

Endya Perry, a manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, says it's important to find a healthy balance between work and family.