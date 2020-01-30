February 2020 event guide: 24 events to check out around Charlotte

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32.50, get your tickets

Award-winning filmmaker Steve Crump commemorates the 60th anniversary of the first sit-ins in Greensboro by spotlighting the life and legacy of civil rights activist Franklin McCain.

Northwest School of the Arts drama teacher Corey Mitchell is at the helm of the stage production based on the 2006 film. Akeelah and the Bee tells the story of 11-year-old Akeelah Anderson and her journey to overcome obstacles and self-doubt to get to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Friday, Jan. 31 – Sunday, Feb. 16 Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (inside ImaginOn), 300 E. 7th St. Starting at $12, get your tickets

The R&B performer, songwriter and producer — best known as a member of the multiplatinum-selling ‘90s group Tony! Toni! Toné! — performs in Charlotte in support of his fifth solo album, Jimmy Lee.

Fences

Thursday, Feb. 6 – Saturday, Feb. 15

Duke Energy Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St.

$28, get your tickets

Charlotte playwright Rory Sheriff explores family dynamics, self-identity and social commentary in Brand New Sheriff Productions’ rendition of August Wilson’s “Fences.” Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, “Fences” tells the story of Troy Maxson, a former Negro Baseball League star who now works as a garbage collector. Audiences see how Maxson’s life experiences play a role in current relationships with his family and struggles within himself.

Connect with Culture Days

Friday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 8

Various locations throughout Mecklenburg County

Free, more info

Arts & Science Council’s annual cultural event returns with free arts, science, history and heritage experiences. Community facilities become hubs to present cultural programming at the neighborhood level.

Wikipedia Hip Hop Editathon

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St.

Free, more info

This event is focused on empowering a more diverse Wikipedia editor base and coordinating Wikipedia information related to hip-hop culture and music. The lineup includes a live DJ set and a Q&A with celebrity guests about the importance of documenting artistic histories.

2020 Winter Soiree: Reigning Noir

Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Atrium, 301 S. Tryon St.

$50-$75, get your tickets

Urban League of Central Carolinas’ young professionals auxiliary is hosting its annual gala to party with a purpose.

Lil Duval: Living My Best Life Tour

Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

Knight Theater, 130 S. Tryon St.

$24.50 – $65, get your tickets

Some comedians work at making people laugh. Others just do. Roland Powell aka Lil Duval really is living his best life, with a stand-up comedy career spanning more than 20 years and other entertainment projects that has solidified his place in pop culture.

Yvonne Orji: Lagos to Laurel Tour

Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.

McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St.

Starting at $29.75, get your tickets

The Nigerian-born comic, who stars as Molly in HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series “Insecure,” brings her national tour to the QC.

Wale – Wow… That’s Crazy Tour

Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.

The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.

Starting at $45, get your tickets

Rapper Wale brought us hits, like “Lotus Flower Bomb” and “My P.Y.T.,” and performed at Barack Obama’s final State of the Union Address. His 2020 tour is on the heels of last year’s “Everything is Fine” fall tour.

EarthGang: Welcome to Mirrorland Tour

Sunday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

The Underground, 820 Hamilton St.

Starting at $79, get your tickets

Hip-hop duo EarthGang mix rhymes and beats of ‘90s Southern rap with eclectic sounds of funk and rock. They caught the ear of N.C. native J. Cole, who signed rappers Olu and WowGr8 to his Dreamville Records in 2017.

R U OK? CLT

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St.

$10, get your tickets

This event is working to remove the stigma associated with mental health through music, comedy and conversation. It’s a night dedicated to rediscovering the importance of true human connection.

Intergalactic Soul

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Duke Energy Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St.

$18, get your tickets

Three popular Charlotte creatives come together for this audio and visual experience — graphic designers/artists Marcus Kiser and Jason Woodberry, along with theater artist/poet Quentin Talley. Intergalactic Soul explores a cosmic sci-fi theme driven by social, political and cultural undertones to the soundtrack of Talley featuring the Soul Providers band.

“Wilmington’s Lie”: The Roots of Voter Suppression

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave.

Free, register

QCity Metro will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Zucchino as he visits Charlotte for a community discussion about his new book, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.”

Black Fathers Rock! Awards Celebration

Sunday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fin & Fino, 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts

Starting at $25, get your tickets

The event honoring Charlotte’s notable Black fathers returns for its third consecutive year.

Soul Food Sessions presents Young Guns

Sunday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.

7th Street Public Market, 224 E. 7th St.

$75, get your tickets

Some of Charlotte’s top young, Black culinary professionals come together for the first Soul Food Session dinner of 2020.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Wednesday, Feb. 26

Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St.

Starting $at 24.50, get your tickets

The dance company founded by the legendary Black dancer and choreographer presents new works as well as the staple, “Revelations.”

2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, Feb. 29

Bojangles’ Coliseum, Feb. 25-26, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Spectrum Center, Feb. 27-29, 333 E. Trade St.

Full week starting at $200, get your tickets

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the oldest African-American athletic conference, celebrates 75 years of the basketball tournament and a 15-year tournament run in Charlotte.

Sugar Brown: Burlesque Bad & Bougie

Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Power Out Studios, 6630 E. W.T Harris Blvd.

Starting at $20, get your tickets

This sensual comedy show is for adults only. It features Lanita Shera as her seductive alter ego, Sugar Brown. “Burlesque Bad & Bougie” dishes steamy stand-up comedy with her signature burlesque moves.

Adrian Crutchfield with special appearances by Shelby J and the NPG Hornz

Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.

$25 – $40, get your tickets

Saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield — who has performed with artists like Prince, Lionel Ritchie, Bette Midler, Cee-Lo Green and Anthony Hamilton — leads a jazz show with former Prince comrades, singer Shelby J and NPG Hornz.

Black Food Truck Friday

Friday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Uptown Charlotte

Free entry, more info

The Charlotte staple will host a special CIAA basketball tournament edition featuring Black-owned food and merchandise vendors.

The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival

Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m.

Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Starting at $61, get your tickets

Get your laugh on with comedians Jess Hilarious, Lavell Crawford, Kountry Wayne, DC Young Fly and Mike Epps.

Uncorked: Charlotte Wine Festival

Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Discovery Place Science, 301 N. Tryon St.

$60 – $90, get your tickets

The inaugural event will feature 100 different wines and champagnes from across the globe, gourmet food vendors, a custom photo booth, interactive exhibits and more.

Kindred The Family Soul

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.

Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

$59.50 – $74.50, get your tickets

The award-winning married musical duo, whose popular tracks include “Far Away” and “Stars,” returns to Charlotte.