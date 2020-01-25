Man in police custody had ‘life-threatening medical emergency’

A man in police custody experienced a “life-threatening medical emergency” while he was being processed on a drug charge, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday.

CMPD identified the man as Harold Easter, age 41. As of late Friday, Easter was still being treated at a hospital for a “life-threatening condition,” the department said.

According to a police report, Easter was arrested Thursday around 11:40 a.m. after patrol officers saw a “suspected drug transaction” near the intersection of Whisnant and Burton streets near Genesis Park, which is just north of uptown. Easter was arrested and taken to CMPD’s Metro Division when he “began experiencing a medical emergency and lost consciousness.”

Police did not say what triggered the medical emergency.

At the time of his arrest, Police said, Easter was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.