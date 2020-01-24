Feeding a memory: How my mom’s life and death inspired my passion for food

I spent eight years teaching math, from instructing third graders about fractions to high schoolers about precalculus. Now, I spend most of my days testing recipes, experiencing new restaurants and blogging about my journey.

My relationship with food began with my mom, Erica, who worked two jobs but still managed to make sure my sister and I had the opportunity to devour home-cooked meals. I admired how she prepared every dish full of flavor and presented it in a way similar to those in cooking magazines. She made cooking look effortless, never seeming like she used a recipe to make it happen.

Growing up in Winston-Salem, my mother inspired me to want to create that same effortless cooking experience with meals that were savory and filling. At gatherings, family and friends complimented mom on her culinary skills. The comments always brought a smile to her face. Our incredibly close relationship granted me access to her recipes and techniques, and it sowed the seed for my love for cooking.

My mom, Erica Preston

When I was younger, mom would get home late from her route as a school bus driver. Dinnertime usually happened around 8 p.m., but the time before dinner was my favorite — meal prepping. During meal prep, I would talk my mother’s head off about everything that happened at school, from who was dating who to the hot topics around the school lunch table.

I remember an instance when I was 15 years old that changed my relationship with the kitchen, and food, forever. As usual, I followed behind my mom to the kitchen to start our daily conversation as she prepared dinner. While sharing the latest high school gossip, my mom stopped me and said, “If you are going to be in (the kitchen), you need to do something.”