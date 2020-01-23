Men’s shelter to build larger facility on Statesville Avenue

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center will break ground this spring to expand its Statesville Avenue emergency shelter for homeless residents.

The new construction, with 196 beds, will replace an existing 180-bed facility — increasing capacity there by 9%. In a press statement Wednesday, officials described the current shelter as “aging and inadequate.”

Why it matters: More than 3,000 people in Mecklenburg County are reported to be homeless, according to current data. And with the recent cold snap, which saw overnight temperatures dip into the 20s, the current shelter was filled to capacity, with dozens of men sleeping on mats.

Not just beds

Liz Clasen-Kelly, the center’s CEO, said the new facility will do more than provide emergency shelter. With a kitchen, laundry services, a group room for classes and a mobile computer lab, it also will provide assistance to residents seeking on-site case management and employment services.

Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO, Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center (Photo: QCity Metro)

“As our organization has become focused on not just sheltering people, but helping them end their experience with homelessness, the current Statesville Avenue facility is inadequate for the work we want to accomplish,” Clasen-Kelly said in a statement.