Pizza-delivery worker shoots 3 robbery suspects; all survive

A man delivering a pizza to an east Charlotte apartment complex shot three robbery suspects — two of them juveniles — after one of the suspects brandished what turned out to be a toy rifle.

None of the suspects was seriously injured, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. A fourth suspect survived the shooting without injury.

The shooting was reported Monday at 11:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive, which is in east Charlotte, near the intersection of Eastway and Kilborne drives.

According to CMPD, the pizza-delivery man opened fire after he was confronted by four robbery suspects, one of whom “took aim at the victim’s head with what the victim perceived to be a rifle.” The suspects all ran off when the victim opened fire, and the victim called 911.

CMPD officers found and arrested three of the suspects shortly after the shooting was reported. Two of the three had been shot. Less than an hour later, a fourth suspect was located at a nearby hospital after he was dropped off for treatment of a gunshot wound.