Will these Black-owned businesses get the ‘Oprah effect’?

Fifteen thousand people flooded the Spectrum Center on Saturday for “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus.” Charlotte was the third stop on her nine-city wellness tour. The daylong event included former boxer Laila Ali, celebrity dancer Julianne Hough and comedian Amy Schumer as special guests.

To put on that high-caliber of an event, required the expertise — and discretion — of several Charlotte-based businesses. Now, the big question: Will these local businesses benefit from the ‘Oprah effect’?

For years, we’ve watched the mogul’s influence catapult company sales for small businesses. Everything changed for founder Lisa Price when her beauty company, Carol’s Daughter, was featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. Price went from operating the company in her home to earning $20 million in annual revenue, opening eight stores, and placement in major retailers like Macy’s and Sephora.

Can Oprah’s Midas touch do the same for these four local business owners?

Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center

On Friday, Oprah made a surprise visit during a community wellness fair at Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center on Monroe Road. The owner, Dr. Martez Prince, opened the pharmacy in 2015 to help underserved communities gain a better understanding of their healthcare options and to provide prescription safety. The business also houses a walk-in clinic operated by a family nurse practitioner who can provide health screenings, vaccines and acute care services like allergy treatments.